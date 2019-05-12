GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – EBFA Timehri Panthers beat Grove Hi Tech to advance to the final

Timehri Panthers FC have moved a step closer to capturing the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup follo

wing their 3-1 win over Grove Hi Tech in yesterday’s lone semi final played at the GFF National Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Two of the most talented teams collided and it was anticipated that the match-up would have seen some fierce exchanges. It produced only flashes of fierce rivalry as Timehri looked the more determined of the two and rightly, have earned a date against neighbours Soesdyke Falcons in Saturday’s final at the same venue from 10:00hrs.

Before the first 45 minutes had elapsed, the Panthers had a slim 2-1 advantage which was as a result of goals off the boot of Shawn Steele in the 22nd minute and Ishmael Pulsaram, three minutes later.

Grove, which showed mere flashes of their intent to take the attack to Timehri, were able to pull one back in the 38th minute when Paul Fields found the back of the nets.

Fans on both sides were looking forward to a humdinger of a second half but that didn’t materialize.

In fact, Timehri restored their two goal advantage when defender Joe De Freitas rose above the Grove defence to nail a brilliant header in the 82nd minute and there was no coming back for the young Grove side.

Grove had a chance to reduce the Timehri lead when they were awarded a penalty but the

subsequent shot from Threvon Pluck was brilliantly parried over the cross bar by custodian, Prince Forde.

It now down to the final on Saturday when Soesdyke Falcons come up against Timehri Panthers for the championship, the winner would be representing the EBFA in the National Playoffs featuring the other Member Association winners between May 31st and June 9th, next.