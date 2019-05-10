Everybody tekking blame fuh CJIA

De airport at Timehri is de centre of nuff confusion. Dem boys remember when dem see de first plan; it had all kind of nice things. When people see de plan, dem was certain dat Guyana was getting de most modern airport.

De people who know bout airport seh dat Guyana got a shed wha anybody coulda build fuh quarter de money Jagdeo and Soulja Bai spend. De runway cost a penny but de building fuh de arrivals and departure really cheap.

Of course, when people come from farrin after a long stay, dem does be impressed. Imagine wha Guyana had before dis. People talking how de airport nice and how dem proud to come home.

But de people who live here know better. Dem see de original plan wha had eight air bridges. Dat mean dat eight plane could come to de airport and discharge people at de same time. Of course, dem boys want to know which immigration gon handle dat crowd.

In fact, dem boys want to know when Guyana gon ever attract so much people dat eight plane gon be pon de ground. In fact, dat is how Jagdeo and Robeson jump and tek de money to build de airport.

De people tell dem dat Guyana gon be de hub. All of a sudden, people gon come through Africa and land in Guyana if dem want to go anywhere in South America. In de early days it did look so because nuff airline people come to talk.

Talk cheap. Nobody ain’t come. Is when Guyana find oil, American Airways decide to come. Dem boys see some funny price at de start. Now American Airlines offering cheaper tickets. But dat is only part of de story.

Dem boys want see dis new plan. Wha happening at de airport is a mystery and dem boys believe dat people wukking without a plan. De odda day dem tender fuh some more things fuh de airport. When de story buss, Jagdeo now seh is he cut out some things. He seh he tek some blame.

Talk half and wonder who more gon tek blame.