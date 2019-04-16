Stag Easter futsal tournamentRound-of-16 concludes tonight as Ground Structures Engineering joins list of sponsors

Latest update April 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The final four matches of the Stag Easter Futsal tournament that is being organised by the Santos football club, will kick off tonight at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.
The action gets underway from 20:00hrs tonight featuring California Square and Melanie.
In the second match that blows off at 21:00hrs, Future Stars will match skills with Ansa Mcal, the winner of the game will play Sparta Boss in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Gold is Money will be pitted against Hustlers in the penultimate clash at 22:00hrs for the spot in the last eight against Leopold Street.
The curtains will fall tonight following the anticipated clash between Bent Street and Tiger Bay that kicks off at 23:00hrs.
Joining STAG beer and other sponsors of the event that include Dynas’ Trading, Star Party Rental, Sonic Boom and 94.1, are Ground Structures Engineering. They made their contribution to Organiser Frank English Parris recently when Ebony Inniss made the presentation.
The winners of this competition will pocket $700,000.
