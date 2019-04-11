City Constable charged with shootingbus driver during ‘bad parking’ spat

A spat over ‘bad parking’ in the city ended with a minibus driver being shot in the leg and a city constable who allegedly wounded him being charged.

Mark Murray, a city constable seconded to the Bourda Outpost, is accused of shooting bus driver, John Paul, during a scuffle.

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty.

The charge, which Murray denied, stated that on September 26, 2018, at Water Street, Georgetown, he discharged a firearm at John Paul, with intent to maim, disfigure and cause actual bodily harm.

Appealing for bail for his client, attorney Roger Yearwood said that Murray did not act with malicious intent. He also noted that his client has a six-month-old child.

The defendant was released on $75,000 bail

He is to return to court on April 24.