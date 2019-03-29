NSBF 2019 Regional Conference bounces off in Berbice this weekend

The first of six Conferences of the National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) will bounce off tomorrow in New Amsterdam, Berbice at the Vryman’s Ervin Basketball Court while action on Sunday would be held at the Rosehall Community Center Ground, from 13:00hrs, daily. The full schedule of dates (ALL CONFERENCE) will be finalised shortly.

Tomorrow’s action at the Vryman’s Ervin Court is as follows:

Game 1 – Vryman’s Ervin Secondary vs New Amsterdam Multilateral School 13:0hrs

Game 2 – Berbice High School vs New Amsterdam Technical Institute 14:00hrs

Sunday Rosehall Community Center Ground

Game 1 – Lower Corentyne vs Port Mourant Training School 13:00hrs

Game 2 – J C Chandersingh vs Corentyne Comprehensive 14:00hrs