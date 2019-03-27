5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge set for SundayNational Park Tarmac set to sizzle with local and overseas athletes

By Franklin Wilson

Some 29 RX athletes (male and female) from Guyana and Suriname will collide on Sunday at the National Park Tarmac in combat for the title and lucrative cash prizes as the Fittest Male and Female when the 5th Annual Kares Engineering sponsored Fitness Challenge comes off.

Last evening at the Genesis Fitness Gym, located at Lot D Durban Street, Lodge, the Guyana Fitness Games organised event was unveiled to the Media and attended by representatives of the

various main sponsors as well as Director of Sport, Christopher Jones.

Ms. Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves in her presentation gave a summary of what fans can expect sharing, almost 30 local athletes (Linden, Berbice, Georgetown) will be on show including the reigning champion Dillon Mahadeo who will be the athlete to beat, having won for the past three years.

Female winner, Delice Adonis and Semonica Duke will be among the ladies in contention. Ms. Ramsay-Gonsalves also informed that this year for the first time the Kares Engineering Teen Challenge would see just over a dozen youths battling for the top spot and bragging rights as the Fittest Teen.

There will also be the 3rd Annual Charity Challenge also sponsored by Kares Engineering, while some of Guyana’s top trainers will be competing in the Kares Engineering Charity Challenge where $100,000 each would be given to two charities chosen by the Title Sponsor.

The organisers have been approached by athletes from the ‘Land of the Flying Fish’ Barbados to compete but it is not certain at this point, given the late interest that they would be able to compete. Already confirmed is the largest contingent to come from Suriname, seven (7) in total.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones applauded the Guyana Fitness Games for once again putting together the event and more importantly contributing towards the push for a fitter nation. Jones also recognized the sponsors that have partnered with the entity make the event a reality citing that government alone cannot do it.

“We often stress the point that it is important to have a fit nation, a healthy nation. It reduces monies that would otherwise be spent in or through the Ministry of Health; a body in motion, stays in motion and what you are doing in your little way, which you may not recognize, lends to the government’s thrust to bring about that healthy nation.”

He noted that through this activity, persons might very well be motivated to join a gym or even go out in the mornings or afternoons to jog and stay fit and healthy.

The national sports commission is always committed to lend support whenever that call is made to us and we would want to continue to lend support to you in whatever way possible to see that these games continue into the future.”

Jones noted that what has been accomplished by Guyana Fitness Games has even gone beyond these shores, mentioning the representatives from other Caribbean nations that will attend.

Also sharing brief remarks on their company’s partnership with Guyana Fitness Games were Ansa Mc Al’s Fharis Mohamed, Christopher Barran of BPI Guyana Inc., and Nurse Tyrell of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Also sharing the head table last evening were Event Organisers, Noshavyah King and Jamie Mc Donald.

Action will commence at 13:00hrs on Sunday at the National Park Tarmac with the admission fee being $1000, children under 10 years would be admitted free. Tickets are on sale at Genesis Fitness Gym (Durban St.) and Fitness Express on Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville.

The sponsors of the event are Kares Engineering, Ansa McAl through their Lucozade, Mackeson and Icool Water brands, Pollo Tropical, BPI Guyana Inc., Trophy Stall, Starr Party Rentals, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Cellular Plus, Massy Industries, Fitness Elite, Fitness Express and Genesis Fitness Gym.