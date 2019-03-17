GPHC pronounced twin dead, family discover one alive….dies 24 hrs later

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation is once more under the spotlight. On Friday, a nurse allegedly pronounced twin babies stillborn.

However, family members discovered that one of the babies was still alive when taken to the mortuary.

According to reports the mother of the twin, Bhanwattie Budhram, from Enmore was taken to the hospital where she delivered the babies prematurely by Caesarean section.

When they enquired, the young mother and family members were informed that it was a stillbirth. The bodies of the babies were wrapped to be taken to the mortuary. However, the relatives of the woman asked to see them.

It was then allegedly discovered that one of the children was alive and crying. The infant was quickly unwrapped and taken to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

However, according to a close family member, a young female doctor reportedly advised that although the baby was breathing, the lungs were not fully developed and as such no oxygen was given to the child, initially. Also, the infant was not placed in an incubator.

The baby was placed next to the mother. But shortly after midnight a nurse reportedly placed an oxygen mask over the infant.

This measure was believed to be too severe because the child’s lungs were not properly developed.

Sadly, the child who can be said was strong at heart died after a few hours later..

A hospital official has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter.