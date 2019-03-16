GTTA names Junior and Cadet Team for Caribbean Junior and Cadet Championships

Latest update March 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Table Tennis Association has named its Junior and Cadet Squad for the 2019 Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships fixed for the 11th to 18th April in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. As a consequence, the association is appealing for Corporate Support to ensure the teams’ participation.
Coming off of the National Junior Table Tennis championships staged on the weekend March 1st-3rd last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the named the team with a view of having Guyana represented at the April 11th to 18th event in the Dominican Republic.
The Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis championship engages players between the ages of 18 years and 15 years both under boys and girls. The championships will be used as the qualification event for the Pan American Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships scheduled for Cancun, Mexico in June.
Guyana’s most formidable challenge will come from the under 15 years and boys team who have an abundance of talent with young table tennis jaguars in national Boys 18 and 15 years and under Champion Jonathon Van Lange of Bishop’s High School, the immensely talented Kaysan Ninvalle of Chase Academy, the talented St Stanislaus College student Isaiah Layne and Bishop’s High School Krystian Sahadeo.
There are some challenges with which the association will have to navigate in the 18 years boys division given most of the players are in the examination cycle, this team will come from newly graduated Immigration officer and national 18 years and under champion 2018 Nickolas Romain, the talented and determined Jamal Nicholas, Terrence Rausche, Multi-talented Niran Bissu and Yuedistir Persaud.
New comer debutant emerging talent Crystal Melville would be participating in the girls 15 years and under category after being named on her second national table tennis team after being named in the under 13 years category in 2014.
The GTTA met parents on Tuesday 11th March to discuss plans and support mechanisms for Guyana’s participation.
The following players were named:
Boys 15 years and under Girls 15 years and under
Jonathan Van Lange Thuraia Thomas
Kaysan Ninvalle Crystal Melville
Isaiah Layne Nkechi Mc Crae
Krystian Sahadeo Jasmine Billinghi
Boys 18 years and under Girls 18 years and under
Nicholas Romain Neveah Clarkston
Jamal Nicholas Aneka Philips
Terrence Rausche
Niran Bissu
Yuedistir Persaud
Mar 16, 2019With the reality of East versus West, Berbicians on both sides of the river will have the opportunity to see which side of the divide will come away with bragging rights when the final of this...
Mar 16, 2019
Mar 16, 2019
Mar 16, 2019
Mar 16, 2019
Mar 16, 2019
I am repeating what I once carried in one of my columns last year – the description of a conversation held in the... more
Guyanese are highly superstitious. They believe that when you bury the dead that you have to inter them with all manner... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]