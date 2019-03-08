Jagdeo loses temper with Press Association boss over Pradoville inquires

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

The State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) has initiated procedures to recover the seaside property at Ogle where sits former President Bharrat Jagdeo’s mansion.

Jagdeo was served by SARA with civil legal recovery papers.

At a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo faced questions on the matter; questions that irritated him. At least three members of the media posed questions to Jagdeo on this matter. He eventually lashed out at President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir, as she questioned him.

Initially, Jagdeo was asked to confirm if he was served by SARA.

He said, “Yes, I received it; I am responding to it; my lawyers are responding to it.”

Jagdeo refused to say if any other People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member was served.

But he took the opportunity to state that the Director of SARA, Professor Clive Thomas, was improperly appointed and that the Act governing SARA is unconstitutional.

Jagdeo further went on to state that the entire deal of trying to recover state property deemed to have been illegally and unfairly distributed is a “political issue.”

He said, “Pradoville is the only case (SARA managed to work on) after we spent $600M or $700M on hiring the geriatric cabal at SARA.”

Jagdeo ranted, “They are all politicians, Eric Phillips as an advisor; Clive Thomas, Desmond Trotman who is also a commissioner at GECOM, (Aubrey) Heath-Retemyer are all political appointees; not technical people.”

Jagdeo was then asked if SARA required of him to disclose the value of his property.

He said, “I did not even look at it. I heard it came and I told the guys to just send it over to the lawyers. I am not even wasting my time… That is an issue for a few papers and the government.”

He was further questioned about whether SARA offered him to settle the matter in having him pay the state the difference as SARA believes that he was given the Ogle land at a price below market value.

Jagdeo responded, “I had preempted that by saying even if they offer me to pay one cent more to settle it (he would refuse). They never did (asked). I preempted that.”

This is when it became uncomfortable for the former president.

President of the Guyana Press Association, Nazima Raghubir then asked Jagdeo , “On what basis were you going to reject it? “

He responded, “That is my position.”

Raghubir: “I just wanted to clarify on what basis you rejected the payment?”

Jagdeo: “Because I rejected it. I do not have no basis. What kind of stupid question is that?”

Raghubir: “That is not a stupid question, it is a logical question. You made a statement and I am asking you to clarify.”

Jagdeo: “I said it is political; you have to use deductive reasoning, if it is a political thing. I get impatient with silly questions.”

Raghubir interrupted: “I get impatient with stupid statements.”

Jagdeo continued: If it is a political matter, it’s an adventure. Why would I waste my time behind an adventure which is a political matter? That is the reason I rejected it.”