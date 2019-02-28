Council votes to extend contract of small garbage contractors

The Georgetown city councilors have voted to extend the contracts of smaller garbage contractors until March month-end even as officers of the Council lobbied for renegotiation with the city’s main collectors.

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown at a Statutory Meeting decided that the small contractors will continue to work until March 31, 2019.

Nineteen Councillors voted in favour of extending the contract, five abstained, one voted against. The council voted to engage the large contractors, Puran Brothers and Cevons Waste Management on the way forward.

The contract for the small contractors was signed in August 2018, with Puran Brothers and Cevons’ withdrawal of service for outstanding monies owed to them.

The Mayor and City Council owes $148M to waste disposal companies, Puran Brothers Inc. and Cevon’s Waste Management. The money represented outstanding arrears. Last October, the two companies were considering strike action if measures were not taken to have these payments completed.

At the time, Kaleshwar Puran, General Manager of Puran Brothers Inc., City Hall owes his company $73M in arrears for services rendered.

Puran said that the City’s business accounts for 75 percent to 80 percent of their revenue, and that the current lack of payments puts a strain on their business. Mr. Puran said that his company has been providing services to the city, nevertheless, because Puran Brothers Inc. has a passion for Waste Disposal Services.

Morse Archer, Chief Executive Officer of Cevon’s Waste Management, told Kaieteur News that the City owes the company $75M for services rendered from May 2018 to date. The operational cost, according to Archer, is about $15M per month.

Archer said that there has been no positive feedback from City Hall concerning this matter.