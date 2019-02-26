Shooting death at Subryanville hotel; two witnesses remain in murder PI

Special Prosecutor, Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd, who was assigned by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), is expected to call two remaining witnesses to testify in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of the man who was allegedly shot by the owner of the Subryanville hotel last August.

Forty-five-year-old Erwin Bacchus, of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, is currently on remand for the offence. Bacchus was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on August 4, last, he murdered Jason De Florimonte.

The PI into the murder is being heard by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

The two remaining witnesses are expected to testify on February 28, 2019 when the matter is expected to continue in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The move to assign a Special Prosecutor instead of a Police Prosecutor came after De Florimonte’s relatives complained to the Police Complaints Authority and the Crime Chief about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.

Bacchus is being represented by Attorneys-at-law, Glenn Hanoman and Nigel Hughes.

The lawyers are contending that their client was trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte who was at the time allegedly armed with a knife and a rolling pin.

However, police state that on the day in question, around 01:00 hrs, De Florimonte was seen abusing a female and the handyman went to part them. Soon after, an argument ensued between them.

According to information, an autopsy conducted on 30-year-old De Florimonte, of 96 Fifth Avenue Subryanville, revealed that he was shot three times about his body.