Hit-and-run vehicle involved in North Rd accident was stolen – Traffic Chief

Feb 25, 2019

After two months of investigating, the police have concluded that the vehicle involved in the hit and run accident, which occurred on December 30, 2018 along North and Alexander Street, Georgetown, was stolen.
Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question, around 21:36 hrs, Shevindra Goptar, with three passengers who were co-workers, was driving west along North Road, Georgetown.
Upon approaching the intersection of North Road and Alexander Street, a speeding car struck their vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota Allex, bearing the number plate PLL 6520, stopped briefly alongside Goptar’s vehicle then speed away. No one was injured, but Goptar made a report at the Alberttown Police Station.
Later it was discovered that the car belonged to an Enmore, East Coast Demerara woman who is reportedly the wife of a prominent businessman. However, when questioned about the vehicle, she allegedly claimed it was stolen on the night of the accident.

The damaged vehicle at the accident scene

Furthermore, the woman allegedly stated the car was found three days after, a village away.
The victim claimed police ranks did little to investigate the incident.
“They started to send us here, there and everywhere. Wherever we turned, no one helped,” Goptar said.
Last week, Traffic Chief Linden Isles confirmed receiving the complaint about the accident.
“We have concluded our investigations, which shows that the vehicle was stolen. Based on advice, the file was completed under that ground and we are currently pushing to indentify the driver.”
A peeved Goptar said the police had failed to inform them of this development.
“The police did not inform us of this conclusion; they didn’t even give us any kind of update during the investigation.”
Although Traffic Chief Linden Isles had first told this publication that there was a report about a stolen vehicle and officers at ‘C’ Division were doing the necessary checks to ensure the time of the report matches for the incident, the family believes otherwise.
“We will be taking private action for this because it is too much. When that car was found, a police source told us at the time they claim it was stolen and reported there was no evidence of it at the station.”
“We would just like justice as it’s clear people are lying.”

