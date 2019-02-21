Jupat’s Pool tournament set for April 13th

Yet another Pool tournament is on the cards with Jupat’s Restaurant and Bar set to host on April 13th at the 785 Section C location in Diamond.

The tournament will be part of the Diamond’s Village day celebrations and attractive prizes will be up for grabs. The entrance fee is $2000, but the winner of the one day event will pocket $100,000, second $40,000, 3rd $20,000, 4th $10,000 while fifth place will receive a trophy.

The event will also have side attractions such as Arm Wrestling and a Dominoes competition.

For more information, persons can contact 216-6508 and 691-6365.