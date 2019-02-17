No dual citizens will return to parliament – Jagdeo

Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
“We will uphold the law,” said Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, when asked about the dual citizens who are currently parliamentarians.
The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has three Members of Parliament who are dual citizens, he said. These are Gail Teixeira who is a Canadian citizen; Adrian Annamayah and Odinga Lumumba who are American citizens.
On Thursday, Jagdeo said that the PPP has no intentions of returning to the National Assembly for “business as usual.”
However, he said that if there is need to return for the handling of issues relating to the holding of elections, those who want to hold on to their dual citizenship will be recalled and replaced.
Jagdeo told the media that the party has not yet decided on who would be the three replacements but said that such matters can be discussed quickly and decisions can be made in no time.
Teixeira has already signaled her intention to give up her Canadian citizenship.
The government also harbours duel citizens but none of them has indicated any willingness to give up their citizenship.
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon holds American citizenship and so does Minister of Health Volda Lawrence. Carl Greenidge and Rupert Roopnaraine are also dual citizens. They are citizens of the United Kingdom.
Recently, Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire ruled that it was unconstitutional for a person with dual citizenship to sit in the National Assembly.
Feb 17, 2019It was a quiet afternoon at the Georgetown club on yesterday afternoon as quarter-finals for the plates were played. First up were Ian Mekdeci (5) and Lydia Fraser (10). Fraser started off in good...
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
I didn’t use “reason” in the plural deliberately. There is one fundamental cultural, sociological and psychological... more
President David Granger was truthful when, at a political event in Vreed-en-Hoop, he announced that he had not resigned.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]