No dual citizens will return to parliament – Jagdeo

“We will uphold the law,” said Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, when asked about the dual citizens who are currently parliamentarians.
The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has three Members of Parliament who are dual citizens, he said. These are Gail Teixeira who is a Canadian citizen; Adrian Annamayah and Odinga Lumumba who are American citizens.
On Thursday, Jagdeo said that the PPP has no intentions of returning to the National Assembly for “business as usual.”
However, he said that if there is need to return for the handling of issues relating to the holding of elections, those who want to hold on to their dual citizenship will be recalled and replaced.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo

Jagdeo told the media that the party has not yet decided on who would be the three replacements but said that such matters can be discussed quickly and decisions can be made in no time.
Teixeira has already signaled her intention to give up her Canadian citizenship.
The government also harbours duel citizens but none of them has indicated any willingness to give up their citizenship.
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon holds American citizenship and so does Minister of Health Volda Lawrence. Carl Greenidge and Rupert Roopnaraine are also dual citizens. They are citizens of the United Kingdom.
Recently, Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire ruled that it was unconstitutional for a person with dual citizenship to sit in the National Assembly.

