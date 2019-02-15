GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National U15 2017/2018 Finals Santos, Eagles, Rivers View and Tabatinga to battle for national honours tomorrow

The first GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National Under-15 National Champions would be crowned tomorrow afternoon when the finals are contested between the top four teams that has

emerged from the Playoffs.

Except for the Rupununi champions, Tabatinga Football Club which earned a place in the finals without contesting the playoffs, Santos Football Club (Georgetown), Eagles Football Club (West Demerara) and Rivers View Football Club (Bartica) emerged as the top teams from Clusters 1, 2 and 3 which were contested on February 2nd, 3rd and 9th, respectively.

The first two Clusters were played at the Guyana Football Federation Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara which will host tomorrow’s finals. Cluster 3 was contested at the Anna Regina Community Center, Essequibo, a first for the county and football.

Tomorrow’s action would be witnessed by the top Technical minds associated with Guyana’s football including Technical director Ian Greenwood, Golden Jaguars Head Coach Michael Johnson along with numerous Youth Development Coaches and those from the various Academy Training Centers.

This is an opportunity for the future of the sport in Guyana to showcase their skills with a view of claiming the national title and bragging rights for the next year but more importantly, it provides a pathway for selection to the national team as the best would be selected for further attention by the GFF tacticians.

Santos was convincing in turning back the challenges of BV Triumph United; 2-0 (East Demerara) and Corriverton Lynx; 3-0 (Berbice). Eagles FC was similarly dismissive of the challenges that were thrown at them by Timehri Panthers; 2-1(East Bank) and Milerock Football Club (via kicks from the penalty mark after 2-2 draw) of Linden.

Equally dominant was Bartica’s Rivers View which got past Essequibo’s Dartmouth Dominators (5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks after a 0-0 stalemate) and Atkinson Brothers FC of Moruca; 2-1.

The Tabatinga and Rivers View lads would have to get adjusted to the new turf quickly with Santos and Eagles both playing at the all weather field before; if that would be somewhat of an advantage, is left to be seen. Kick off time is 09:00hrs.