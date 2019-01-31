Seventh Milo Schools’ football tourney launched – 33% increase in teams

Latest update January 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

It’s that time again for the Petra Organisation’s first football tournament of the year, the Milo Schools’ football competition, which coincidentally is in its seventh consecutive year running.
As was the case last year, multiple-time champions, Chase Academic Foundation, have been excluded for the event which will see a total of 24 teams participating; an increase of six teams from last year’s 18 participants.
According to co-director of the Petra, Troy Mendonca, the increased participants is due to the fact that teams view the event as a fair playing field where anybody can come out victorious.
Beepat’s distributors through their Nestle Milo brand are the title sponsors for the event for their seventh year running and the product’s brand manager, Shello

From left, GFF’s Bryan Joseph looks on as Beepats’ Shellon David presents the sponsorship cheque to Troy Mendonca with Petra’s Jacklyn Boodie and Sean Embrack enjoying the photo-op.

na David, noted that the Nestle brand is proud to be associated with the event which is well organised.
She further posited that, “We (Beepat’s) hope that the event continues to run smoothly as it has during the past years and that all the teams come out with their usually competitiveness to make the event a bigger success.”
Mendonca expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, “The contribution that Beepat’s have made in the revival of school football has been tremendous.

On behalf of Petra, the GFF (Guyana Football Federation), GTU (Guyana Teachers Union), and the players we want to extend our sincere gratitude for the valuable contribution over the past six years. We (Petra) will work with all stakeholders to make this tournament bigger and better as we move forward.”
The GFF’s technical department will be on hand to offer assistance to teams and help identify potentially talented youths during the tournament.
Speaking on behalf of football’s governing body, Technical director, Bryan Joseph, shared that, “The GFF is very pleased to be a facilitator of football development in any phase. The Petra group has done tremendous work in football development in Guyana and the partnership that they have with Beepat’s is something the GFF has modeled for their various youth tournaments.”
The tournament kicks off next Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue and will conclude on April 14.
After two months of heated clashes in the group round-robin format/knockout format, the champions will pockets $500,000, second $300,000 and third place $200,000, all towards a project of the school’s choice.
Sir Leon’s Lessons are the defending champions.

