Roger Harper returned as GCA President for two-year term Two new faces on Executive

Incumbent Roger Harper was returned unopposed for another two-year term as President of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) on an Executive body with just two new faces (Former Minister of Labour Mansoor Nadir and First Division Cricketer Marcus Watkins) when the ruling body for Cricket in the City held its AGM on Tuesday night at the MYO.

Harper, a 55-year-old former Guyana Captain and West Indies Vice Captain, had a successful 2018 as GCA head; testimony to the confidence shown in his leadership and GCA top brass was that all 11 of those elected got unopposed positions.

The AGM was called to order at 19:00hrs and concluded just before 10:00hrs with the new GCA Executive posing for a photo opportunity.

After a prayer by GDF Coach Roddy Lovell, Assistant Secretary Paul Castelo read the minutes of last year’s AGM to the delegates and Observers before Harper, who played 25 Tests, 105 ODIs and 200 First-Class matches between 1980 to 1997, give an overview of what transpired in GCA’s cricket last year.

It was disclosed by UG, that former Test batsman Floyd Reifer came to UG during last year on a scouting trip to find players for UWI Scholarships which did not bear fruit since Reifer said, while the UG players were talented they did not reach the required fitness level.

First Vice-President Neil Barry, the former National Batsman, told the gathering, which included two founder members of the GCA, Claude Raphael and Raymond Williams, about the players from GCA Clubs that played for Guyana and West Indies at Youth and senior level last year including Raymond Reifer, Kemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Chanderpaul Hemraj.

“2018 has been an outstanding year for the GCA, in fact I think that it has been the best year since my involvement with the GCA,” said Harper proudly.

He informed that GCA ran off competitions for all age groups from U-13 to First Division, while adding that for the first time the GCA held a Festival of Youth Cricket during the two-week Easter School Holiday with three competitions being held.

“The GCA continues to show that we are one of the main breeding grounds in Guyana for National and International players,” the GCA head said.

The former off-spinning all-rounder congratulated those clubs and their Coaches on the fine work they have been doing in producing National and West Indies players and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

Harper, one of the best fielders in International Cricket, challenged the other clubs to follow in their footsteps.

Former Guyana and DCC off-spinner Gavin Nedd has produced the most Guyana and West Indies players in the recent past as Coach.

Harper said he was delighted in producing an audited financial statement, while informing that facilities to hold their development programmes still remains an issue as the weather was generally poor during the July and August holidays, adding that the GCA will now have to look at conducting development programmes with available players during the cricket season.

The GCA Executive: Roger Harper (President), Neil Barry (1st VP) Azad Ibrahim (2nd VP), Deborah McNichol (Secretary), Paul Castello (Asst Secretary), Imran Ally (Treasurer), Marcus Watkins (Asst Treasurer), Mansoor Nadir (Marketing Manager), Colin Alfred (PRO), Shawn Massiah (Comp Committee Secretary) and Parmesar Accountants (Audit Firm). (Sean Devers)