EBFA preparing for warm up match with Golden Jaguars

With preparations in train to ensure that the Golden Jaguars are in tip top shape for what is anticipated to be a historical match against Belize on March 23rd next here, the Guyana Football Federation has sent out a directive to its members Associations to get their senior teams in shape to engage the Golden Jaguars in a number of practice matches.

The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) has already commenced preparation of its team that will engage the Golden Jaguars. Technical Development Officer Devnon Winter has disclosed that the association has already had two days of trials which saw over 40-players attending on both days at the GFF Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

“The first day we invited players we did not see Timehri, Mocha and Soesdyke but that changed on the second day which was on Sunday last. The second day we had a full turnout an

d we assessed them doing a beep test. We then had a full 11 a-side 20 minute on field exercise to assess their technical and tactical abilities.”

Winter also stated that 30 players have been shortlisted, 30-players who will continue training this Saturday and Sunday from 16:00hrs at the same venue.

“For now fitness will be our priority as we continue to observe how they play in the scheduled sessions and bond with each other in the way we would like them to play. Of course discipline towards every session will be key, because the staff is made up of the Academy Coaches so it’s a zero tolerance when it comes to indiscipline,” Winter stated.

He commended the clubs for the response to the association’s call and opined that in two weeks time he would have a unit that is ready to take on the Golden Jaguars.

“We want to put together a team that will provide tough challenges for the Golden Jaguars who we want to see excel on March 23 and propel Guyana to history. So we are urging the players to come out and give of their best and you never know, if they are up to the standard, they might very well be pulled in to the national team. We want the EBFA to represent well.”