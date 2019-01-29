Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM

Rupununi FA U17 team set to compete in Manaus, Brazil from Feb. 1 Cindy’s Bus Service sponsors uniforms; Fund raising match tonight

Jan 29, 2019 Sports

 

The Rupununi Football Association (RFA) in its quest to have top quality exposure for its teams will be competing at the Water Falls Under-17 tournament in Manaus Brazil from February 1-3, next.

RFA U-17 Head Coach Ken Grant (right) with members of the 18-man Team selected for Manaus, Brazil sporting the Uniforms donated by Cindy’s Bus Service. Sheliza Yarde, daughter of Cindy shares the moment.

RFA President Ryan Faris has informed that the 18-man squad has already been selected and will be under the guidance of Head Coach Ken Grant and would be entering this fourth edition of the tournament with a view of winning and creating history.
In an effort to raise much needed funds, the RFA would be bringing off a fund raising match tonight from 19:00hrs at the Wadapna Ground featuring the Select Under-17 against a Central X1 line up, all funds garnered from the bar and gates would go directly towards offsetting expenses related to the Brazil trip.
The final 18-member team: Leston Smith, Eric Peter, Wayne Da Silva, Alexander Davidson, Howard George, Stephen Mc Donald, Nidison Daniels, Orvil Daniels, Junior Rodrigues, Carlos Dos Santos, Dereck Mentis, Ofancy Winter, Cyril Miguel, Anthony Rudolph, Joram Thompson, Victor Hernandez, Ken Salvador and Cleon George.
The team was presented with a new set of uniforms by Cindy’s Bus Service whose representative; Sheliza Yarde (daughter) wished the team every success before the presentation.

