Rupununi FA U17 team set to compete in Manaus, Brazil from Feb. 1 Cindy’s Bus Service sponsors uniforms; Fund raising match tonight

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
The Rupununi Football Association (RFA) in its quest to have top quality exposure for its teams will be competing at the Water Falls Under-17 tournament in Manaus Brazil from February 1-3, next.
RFA President Ryan Faris has informed that the 18-man squad has already been selected and will be under the guidance of Head Coach Ken Grant and would be entering this fourth edition of the tournament with a view of winning and creating history.
In an effort to raise much needed funds, the RFA would be bringing off a fund raising match tonight from 19:00hrs at the Wadapna Ground featuring the Select Under-17 against a Central X1 line up, all funds garnered from the bar and gates would go directly towards offsetting expenses related to the Brazil trip.
The final 18-member team: Leston Smith, Eric Peter, Wayne Da Silva, Alexander Davidson, Howard George, Stephen Mc Donald, Nidison Daniels, Orvil Daniels, Junior Rodrigues, Carlos Dos Santos, Dereck Mentis, Ofancy Winter, Cyril Miguel, Anthony Rudolph, Joram Thompson, Victor Hernandez, Ken Salvador and Cleon George.
The team was presented with a new set of uniforms by Cindy’s Bus Service whose representative; Sheliza Yarde (daughter) wished the team every success before the presentation.
Jan 29, 2019The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) shifts out their racing calendar this Sunday with round one of the Endurance series, at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and Team Wreckers’...
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
During the 2019 annual general meeting of Banks DIH, its CEO, Mr. Clifford Reis told the attendees a sad story. It is sad... more
The Cummingsburg Accord was fatally flawed. It was an agreement which was mainly intended to remove the PPPC from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]