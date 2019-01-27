GDF ranks accused of rape to stand trial in High Court

Two GDF ranks who were charged with rape committed on a 26-year-old woman on the Essequibo Coast, have been committed to stand trial in the high court.

The decision was made on last Monday after the accused, Rawlston Reid, 22, and Isaiah Rawlins, 21, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate court on last Monday.The prosecution indicated that the rape accused have been committed to stand trial in the high court since there is sufficient evidence for them to be tried before a judge and a jury.The ranks made their first court appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam in Suddie Magistrate Court on November 8, 2018 and were both granted $300,000 bail each.