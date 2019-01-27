Latest update January 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GDF ranks accused of rape to stand trial in High Court

Jan 27, 2019 News 0

 

Two GDF ranks who were charged with rape committed on a 26-year-old woman on the Essequibo Coast, have been committed to stand trial in the high court.

Accused: Isaiah Rawlins [Right] and Rawlston Reid


The decision was made on last Monday after the accused, Rawlston Reid, 22, and Isaiah Rawlins, 21, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate court on last Monday.
The prosecution indicated that the rape accused have been committed to stand trial in the high court since there is sufficient evidence for them to be tried before a judge and a jury.
The ranks made their first court appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam in Suddie Magistrate Court on November 8, 2018 and were both granted $300,000 bail each.

More in this category

Sports

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on today at Pomona ground

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on...

Jan 27, 2019

  The Rising Star’s Sports Club in Collaboration with RG Mining Enterprise will be hosting its Annual “Grand Slam ” knock out Hardball competition in the form of a Super...
Read More
Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup Qualification with physical evaluation

Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup...

Jan 27, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie & Savory hit fifties as Police arrest Ace Warriors at MYO

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie...

Jan 27, 2019

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Jan 27, 2019

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite clash with KMTC Phagwah meet Preparations begin for Triple Crown opener February 24

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite...

Jan 27, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers, ESPN and Bagotstown reach quarterfinals

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers,...

Jan 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]