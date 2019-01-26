Alleged theft of Law Reports… Nandlall fails to show up to lead defence

Former Attorney General and People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament, Anil Nandlall, yesterday failed to show up in court to lead his defence in the matter in which he is accused of stealing 14 Lexis-Nexis Law Reports of the Commonwealth from the State.

Yesterday, when the matter was called in the courtroom of Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Neil Boston, one of the lawyers representing Nandlall, stood before the Magistrate and asked that his client’s absence be excused.

The lawyer added that Nandlall was involved in a Constitutional matter before Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire in the High Court.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that Nandlall was delivering submissions in one of the cases filed as a result of the passage of the no confidence motion. The lawyer noted that Nandlall’s absence does not show any disrespect to the court.

The Magistrate after listening to the lawyer adjourned the matter until February 13 for Nandlall to lead his defence.

It is alleged that Nandlall, between May 18 and May 29, 2015, being a bailee in the then capacity of Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, fraudulently converted 14 Commonwealth Law Reports valued at $2,313,853, property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, to his own use and benefit.

Nandlall has pleaded not guilty to the allegation and is out on self-bail, pending the hearing and determination of the trial.

On the last occasion, the Magistrate ruled that sufficient evidence was led against Nandlall in relation to the alleged theft of 14 Lexis-Nexis Law Reports of the Commonwealth.

In the circumstances, she called upon him to lead a defence in the matter.

The Magistrate ruled that Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) Prosecutor, Patrice Henry, was able to prove every element of the offence.

In addressing the courtroom, she said that after spending hours of perusing the evidence led by Prosecutor Henry, she was left with no option but to overrule the defence no case submission, which was presented by Attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman.

Nandlall’s lawyer, in addressing the court, said that his client will give a sworn testimony. He added that they will also try to get former President Donald Ramotar, to testify on Nandlall’s behalf.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is contending that there is no evidence of the agreement between Nandlall and Ramotar. And even assuming that there was such an agreement, the use of public funds in this manner is a flagrant violation of the Financial Management and Accountability Act.

Nandlall was charged after SOCU, an arm of the Guyana Police Force, completed investigations.