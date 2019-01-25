Cop arrested in deadly West Dem motorbike accident

A policeman was yesterday taken into custody for Wednesday’s horrific accident on the West Bank of Demerara which left a teenage pillion rider dead.

According to officials, Orrin Parris, 26, is a police constable stationed at the Cove and John Police Station, East Coast Demerara. He was the rider on CH 4244, shortly before midday on Wednesday, when while banking a turn at Sister’s Village, he started to lose control.

His pillion rider, John Walcott, 19, was killed after he attempted to jump off and fell under the wheel of a fuel truck heading south – the opposite direction.

Parris, according to reports, was treated at the West Demerara Hospital while Walcott was declared dead.

While initial indications were that Parris was treated, there are also reports that he fled the scene.

Walcott is said to be a father of a two-month-old baby and was only involved in another bike accident a few months ago.

West Demerara’s police commander, Edmond Cooper said that it is being investigated whether Parris was supposed to be at work at the time of the accident.