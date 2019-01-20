Latest update January 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

TIP report for 2017: 50 alleged victims; 35 suspects; 3 convictions to date

Jan 20, 2019 News 0

 

A 2017 report on trafficked persons has highlighted 14 suspected cases that year in Guyana.
This week, the Cabinet of Ministers received the Report of the Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking In Persons for Year 2017
That task force is headed by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan. It comprises governmental and non-governmental agencies.
The work of the task force began in January 2017, when an international action plan was launched. That plan continues to guide the activities of the task force, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon explained Friday.
The report highlighted Guyana’s elevation to Tier 1 status in the US Department of State annual report on TIP.
Tier 1 status means that Guyana fully meets the minimum standard for the elimination of TIP.
It was explained that the report outlines the task force’s approach that was based on four “Ps”
– Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Partnership.
The report also detailed the activities undertaken under the four Ps, including sensitization and awareness of trafficking in persons, as well as education sessions that were conducted at private, public and non-governmental entities, throughout Guyana.
It also speaks of the efforts of the Government, through its Counter Trafficking Unit and the Minister of Social Protection, in providing various forms of care services and assistance to trafficking victims, both local and foreign.
The efforts of police and the TIP Unit initiated 14 cases that included 50 alleged victims, and 35 suspects, and which has resulted in three convictions to date, Minister Harmon told media personnel.
It would have involved the collaboration between the Government of Guyana, the US Department of State, Interpol, United Nations Organisation of Drugs, and Crime, and International Organisation for Migration.
There have been recorded complaints of trafficking in restaurants, nightclubs and in the mining areas of Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Regional First Class cricket Cornwall’s 10-wkt haul, Jaguars late order rally keep game in balance 2nd session lost due illness of players

West Indies Regional First Class cricket Cornwall’s 10-wkt haul,...

Jan 20, 2019

  By Sean Devers On a day in which the post lunch session was lost due to illness of eight of the Leewards Hurricanes players, a haul of 6-17 from off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall kept their fifth...
Read More
GCA/NBS Second Division Cameron grabs four as GYO thump GNIC; GDF overcome Police despite Savory’s half century

GCA/NBS Second Division Cameron grabs four as GYO...

Jan 20, 2019

Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

Magnum Mash Cup commences Feb 2

Jan 20, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Zone Defending Champions Showstoppers off to winning start

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West...

Jan 20, 2019

GMRSC confirms dates for Endurance and Drag race meets

GMRSC confirms dates for Endurance and Drag race...

Jan 20, 2019

GFF hosts CONCACAF-facilitated Marketing Workshop

GFF hosts CONCACAF-facilitated Marketing Workshop

Jan 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]