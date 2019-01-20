TIP report for 2017: 50 alleged victims; 35 suspects; 3 convictions to date

A 2017 report on trafficked persons has highlighted 14 suspected cases that year in Guyana.

This week, the Cabinet of Ministers received the Report of the Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking In Persons for Year 2017

That task force is headed by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan. It comprises governmental and non-governmental agencies.

The work of the task force began in January 2017, when an international action plan was launched. That plan continues to guide the activities of the task force, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon explained Friday.

The report highlighted Guyana’s elevation to Tier 1 status in the US Department of State annual report on TIP.

Tier 1 status means that Guyana fully meets the minimum standard for the elimination of TIP.

It was explained that the report outlines the task force’s approach that was based on four “Ps”

– Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Partnership.

The report also detailed the activities undertaken under the four Ps, including sensitization and awareness of trafficking in persons, as well as education sessions that were conducted at private, public and non-governmental entities, throughout Guyana.

It also speaks of the efforts of the Government, through its Counter Trafficking Unit and the Minister of Social Protection, in providing various forms of care services and assistance to trafficking victims, both local and foreign.

The efforts of police and the TIP Unit initiated 14 cases that included 50 alleged victims, and 35 suspects, and which has resulted in three convictions to date, Minister Harmon told media personnel.

It would have involved the collaboration between the Government of Guyana, the US Department of State, Interpol, United Nations Organisation of Drugs, and Crime, and International Organisation for Migration.

There have been recorded complaints of trafficking in restaurants, nightclubs and in the mining areas of Guyana.