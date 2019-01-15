Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

National Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani began the 2019 season on a high note when he won the men singles and placed fourth in the men doubles for the second time at the 2018-19 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Inter College/University Badminton Tournament, which was played at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) College in Edmonton Alberta Canada last weekend.

King’s University-EAGLES, Olds College-BRONCOS, Concordia University of Edmonton-THUNDER and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) –OOKS where the four teams that participated.

The 20-year-old only last November won the ACAC Tournament, the first tournament which was played at the Kings University.

The circuit will continue with the ACAC’s third tournament on February 3 at the Olds College, followed by the ACAC Championships February 17 at the Concordia University.

Four tournaments are held to see the overall university champions and before they are selected for nationals. Ramdhani, who is scheduled to conclude his business studies in Canada in 2021, has now won the first two and is confident of doing well in the next one.

According to President of the Guyana Badminton Association and Vice President of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation, Gokarn Ramdhani, told Kaieteur Sports from Jamaica that his son is balancing his Academics and Badminton quite well.

“Narayan’s successes are another wonderful achievement for Guyana’s Badminton and he is adapting quite well to living in Canada,” the GBA Head informed.

The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) is the governing body for collegiate sports in Alberta, Canada. Founded in 1964, as the Western Inter-College Conference, the ACAC is represented by seventeen schools, including one in Saskatchewan, compete in ten sports.

The ACAC is a member of the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association, and provincial champions compete for national collegiate titles.

SINGLES RESULTS:

Narayan Ramdhani seeded No.1 and representing The King’s Eagles defeated in the:

Quarter Finals: Taab Khwaja – Nait: 21-3, 21-10

Semi-Finals: Joel Simrose – Kings [4]: 21-9, 21-6

Finals: Tyler Walsh – Nait [2]: 21-14, 21-9

DOUBLES RESULTS:

Narayan Ramdhani & Joel Simrose (The King’s Eagles)

Quarter Finals: defeated Emil John Aquino – Olds & Reece Taubert – Olds: 21-10, 21-12

Semi Finals: lost to No. 1 Seeds Nicolas Pittman – Concordia [1] & Desmond Wang – Concordia: 21-8, 21-10

Third/Fourth Placed Play Offs:

Narayan Ramdhani (Kings) & Joel Simrose (Kings) lost to John Li – Nait [3] & Tyler Walsh – Nait: 21-14, 21-10.