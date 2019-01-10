Cuban national charged with uttering forging documents

Latest update January 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Cuban national found himself before the court where he was made to answer to two charges – uttering forged documents and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Georley Ruiz Veliz appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty and was uncertain as to how to plead to the ch
arges. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
It is alleged that Veliz on January 4, 2019 at the Central Immigration Office, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, uttered one Republic of Cuba passport with forged departure and arrival stamp, knowing same to be forged.
Also, it is alleged that Veliz on October 24, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, conspired with person or persons unknown to forge one departure and arrival stamp, reporting to show same was issued by the Central Immigration Office.
Veliz, through a Spanish interpreter, told the court that, “A man came and offered to assist me and all the documents seemed to be legal, therefore I thought everything was okay.”
He further informed the court that he is 33 years old. However, he refused to disclose his address in Guyana, as he claimed that he stays with his girlfriend and does not want to put her in trouble.
The magistrate then had no choice but to remand Veliz to prison until January 30, 2019, which is his next court date.
