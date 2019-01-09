Badri Prasad Memorial T20-Wakenaam Venture half century, bowlers secure Sans Souci final berth with win against MP

Led by a timely half century from Cleon Venture and a fine effort by the bowlers, Sans Souci defeated defending champions Maria’s Pleasure by 25 runs to secure their place in the final of the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 tournament in Wakenaam.

Venture’s innings was the mainstay of his team batting after Sans Souci took first strike on a moist pitch at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success and lost the early scalps of Quasie Whyte, run out without scoring, Kamal Khan for 11 and Wayne Osborne for one.

The right-handed Venture and opener Jaggernauth Manbodh steadied the innings somewhat before Manbodh was run out for 27 after hitting three fours and one six. Sans Souci then lost Seon Venture lbw to Kennard Lewis for two and Devon Rambarran who was bowled by Bernard Lewis for eight in quick succession. However, Cleon Venture timed the ball well and clobbered three fours and four maximums before he was dismissed for 51. Maria’s Pleasure then wrapped up the rest of the batting as Sans Souci were bowled out for 127 in 19.4 overs. Kennard Lewis, Samuel Narine picked up two wickets each.

Pacer Seon Venture removed Samuel Narine (02), while Bernard Lewis, who got off the mark with a boundary off Seon Venture, was run out for eight to leave Maria’s

Pleasure on 23-2, in reply. Leorayan Ramlakhan kept the run rate on par as he struck Seon Venture and Omal Bacon for fours before smashing them both for a maximum each. Bacon then struck in quick succession; he uprooted the stumps of Ramlakhan who struck three fours and two sixes in scoring a brisk 25 and had Kennard Lewis caught for four. Left arm orthodox spinner Kamal Khan then picked up three quick wickets to help bowl out Maria’s Pleasure for 102 in 17.5 overs. Khan finished with 3-10, Bacon 2-17 and Seon Venture 2-19.