GT Motorsports’ Georgetown Grand Prix delivers promised action

John Phang (125cc juniors) and Zachary Persaud (Rookie Cup) once again showed the future of motor-racing in Guyana is in safe hands with sublime performances at the third edition of the 2018 Georgetown Grand Prix staged at GT Motorsports last Saturday night.

At the previous meet held in early May, both of the above drivers were relegated below the champion driver on the podium.

They certainly must have said no more since they paced themselves ahead of the pack after getting valuable spots on the grid during qualifying. The only blemish for Phang (125cc juniors) was placing third in his first race which was won by Rayden Persaud with Elan Rahaman finishing second.

Phang would return to win his other two races to cop the title in his class with his best lap being an amazing 32.221 seconds.

Heading into the Easy Cup Rookie, Dharmendra Dharmo was the man to beat after winning twice at the previous meet.

Zachary Persaud, who had a mixed bag at the same meet last May, drove like he was on mission to make amends. All night he kept a controlled pace ahead of the pack as he swept the flag in all three races, while Dharmo and Naresh Alves finished second and third respectively in all three outings.

Another strong performance of the night came from Stefan Jeffrey to win the Easy Cup Super title. Only one occasion was Jeffrey displaced from the first spot by Steven Nobrega; otherwise he fended off the intense challenge from cousin Kristian Jeffrey and the ever consistent Nobrega, who interchanged between second and third for the other two races.

Thrills and intense competition continued for the night and the Sun Burst Kids Cup was no different with Jeremy Tenpow retaining the champion driver tag, by winning two out of three races. The lone defeat came at the hands of his brother Justin Tenpow, as both Nathan Persaud and Paige Mendonca, though young and talented, were not able to capitalise on the small openings.

Other champion drivers for the night were the unbeaten Ben Phang, whose fastest time in the 60cc Baby Cup was 37.967s; Haniff Mohamed in the 125cc Masters and Kristian Jeffrey in the 125cc Seniors.

See full results below.