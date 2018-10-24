East Bank/East Coast link carries US$104M price tag – Three-phase project to comprise 25Km in roads

Construction of a key bypass road to link the East Bank and East Coast Demerara roadways is set to begin by July next year.

The project, which see about 15 kilometres of roads built behind the East Bank villages starting at Diamond and ending at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, has a estimated price tag of almost US$104M.

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Government of Guyana, through a loan provided by the Government of India, has entered into an agreement for the East Bank–East Coast Road Linkage Project (Diamond to Ogle).

The new link will serve to reduce the congestion by providing commuters with an alternative route, thereby improving the safety and comfort of commuters.

“Additionally, the new local distributor road will also allow commuters to navigate around the outer limits. The option around the city would reduce traffic congestion in the capital city. In summary, the travel time between East Bank and Georgetown will be reduced, thereby creating significant savings for commuters. By taking off some traffic from the East Bank Highway and Georgetown, it would also reduce the deterioration and erosion of these roadways,” the ministry explained.

The new road will also integrate other local distributor roads on the East Bank Demerara with the road network of Georgetown and East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor while simultaneously improving the connectivity with the Ogle Airport.

This, the ministry said, is consistent with the Transportation Policy Proposal of the Greater Georgetown Development Plan (2001-2013) aiming to link the road networks on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), East Bank Demerara (EBD) and the capital city.

Currently, the East Bank highway is the only exit route available to residents who occupy Georgetown, East Coast Demerara and East Bank Demerara.

“Since these areas are below sea level and prone to flooding, it is important that an alternative route be created in the case of any major natural disaster.”

The ministry disclosed that the project has three distinctive stages.

In Stage 1, it will involve a Detailed Project Report Preparation. Stage 2 will involve construction and supervision, while Stage 3 will entail Post Construction and Defects Liability Period.

Stage 1 has been awarded to RITES Limited (the Consultant), an Indian company for US$1,321,000.

The “Final Detailed Project Report” is expected to be submitted in April 2019 with Stage 2 beginning approximately in July 2019.

According to the ministry, the design will allow for a new alignment, approximately 15 km long, which will connect the East Coast of Demerara to the East Bank of Demerara.

It will also allow for the integration with the existing road network via a number of connector roads, a total length of 9.62 km, at Aubrey Barker Road, Haags Bosch Road, Mocha Arcadia Road and Diamond Access Road.

“Based on the agreement, the terms of reference stipulate that the consultants have to submit an Inception Report, Feasibility Report, Draft Detailed Project Report, Final Detailed Project Report and Bid Documents.”

According to the ministry, commencement of Stage 1 began on April 13, 2018 and to date the consultant has submitted the Inception Report on May 15, 2018 and the Feasibility Report on September 21, 2018. Based on submissions thus far, the approximate budget is US$104,000,000.

The proposed design for the main alignment comprises three sections.

Between Rupert Craig and Railway Embankment will have four lanes with a cycle lane on each side and covered concrete drain which will be used as a sidewalk; between Railway Embankment and GuySuCo Compound, Ogle, a similar design, but expanded, and the cane field area which will have four lanes with a 40m reserve to separate direction of traffic.

“For 2019, the consultant will submit the Draft Detailed Project Report in February 2019, Final Detailed Project Report in April 2019 and the Bid Documents in May 2019.”

According to the ministry, the Government of Guyana has also approved the consultancy services for the continuation of this project – that is from Diamond to Soesdyke which will also commence in 2019.