CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League… West Dem. achieve only win by 2 wickets; Alimohammed’s back-to-back ton in vain

By Sean Devers

Ronaldo Alimohammed followed-up his 102 against Lower Corentyne on Wednesday with 108 (5×4 9×6) against West Demerara in yesterday’s final round of the CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League and took 2-55 to cop the man-of-the-match award but still ended up on the losing team as West Demerara beat East Bank by two wickets at Everest.

Alimohammed shared in 134-run sixth wicket stand with Darshan Persaud who hit two boundaries after Trevon Griffith hit 51 (5×4 2×6) to lead East Bank to 279 in 49.1 overs.

Pacer Mahendra Persaud (3-46), Malcolm Hubbard (3-42) and Raymon Reifer (2-61) were the main wicket-takers for West Demerara which replied with 283-8 and one over to spare.

Tevin Imlach who hit 51 (7×4) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul 32 (3×4 1×6) added 90 for the first wicket while Safraz Esau made 27 but it was an 86-run sixth wicket stand between CPL players Raymon Reifer and Romario Shepherd swung the contest on its head.

Reifer’s hit an unbeaten 68 (4×4 1×6) while Shepherd 51 (4×4 3×6) after they joined forces at 152-5 when Hubbard was run out for 9 to help their team to an unlikely win and the second highest total in the League.