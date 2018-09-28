CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League… West Dem. achieve only win by 2 wickets; Alimohammed’s back-to-back ton in vain

Latest update September 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
By Sean Devers
Ronaldo Alimohammed followed-up his 102 against Lower Corentyne on Wednesday with 108 (5×4 9×6) against West Demerara in yesterday’s final round of the CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League and took 2-55 to cop the man-of-the-match award but still ended up on the losing team as West Demerara beat East Bank by two wickets at Everest.
Alimohammed shared in 134-run sixth wicket stand with Darshan Persaud who hit two boundaries after Trevon Griffith hit 51 (5×4 2×6) to lead East Bank to 279 in 49.1 overs.
Pacer Mahendra Persaud (3-46), Malcolm Hubbard (3-42) and Raymon Reifer (2-61) were the main wicket-takers for West Demerara which replied with 283-8 and one over to spare.
Tevin Imlach who hit 51 (7×4) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul 32 (3×4 1×6) added 90 for the first wicket while Safraz Esau made 27 but it was an 86-run sixth wicket stand between CPL players Raymon Reifer and Romario Shepherd swung the contest on its head.
Reifer’s hit an unbeaten 68 (4×4 1×6) while Shepherd 51 (4×4 3×6) after they joined forces at 152-5 when Hubbard was run out for 9 to help their team to an unlikely win and the second highest total in the League.
Sep 28, 2018The 2018 Open Golf tournament is set for November 2-4 at the upgraded Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) on the East Coast of Demerara and promises to the biggest such event. It was disclosed that 100 players...
Sep 28, 2018
Sep 28, 2018
Sep 28, 2018
Sep 28, 2018
Sep 28, 2018
This country is one big circus and per capita, we have more clowns in power than any other country in the world. Circo Suarez,... more
As expected, the Alliance for Change has gone on the counteroffensive against the PPP which had accused it of fraud in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]