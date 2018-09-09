Solomon, Apple hat-trick’s power Eastveldt to comprehensive win; Pele, Masters FC triumph

Brandon Solomon and Rolan Apple netted a hat-trick each to lead Eastveldt to a come from behind victory against Tavel FC when the Georgetown leg of the Guyana Football Federation/ Pele Alumni/Frank Watson U15 league continued yesterday at the Carifesta Sports Complex.

After trailing by two goals, Eastveldt fought back feverishly to win the encounter 8-3. Shaquan Forde put Tavel FC ahead in the 4th minute before Carl Chisholm doubled the lead four minutes later.

Antwone Vasconcellos then reduced the deficit in the 13th minute from inside the area before Solomon drew Eastveldt level in the 18th when he controlled a ball on his chest before sending his shot into the net.

J. Harris handed Tavel FC the advantage once again in the 20th but their lead was short-lived as Apple netted his first in the 26th as the teams went into the break at 3-3. Eastveldt stepped up their pace in the second half which proved too much for their opponents.

Vanconcellos scored his second in the 49th minute before Solomon and Apple dictated the remainder of the contest. Solomon slotted home his second in the 53rd minute when he dribbled his way pass two defenders and fired home from inside the area.

Apple completed his hat-rick with goals in the 54th and 55th minutes to further sink their opponents before Solomon netted his third goal in the 63rd minute. Goals from Gavin Allen in the first half handed Pele a 2-1 victory over Blackpearl.

Allen found the back of the net in the opening minute before doubling the lead in the 17th. Vivian Graham pulled one back for Blackpearl in the 21st minute. Masters FC overcame Beacon FC 2-1 in their encounter. Masters FC took an early lead when Dexter Hector slotted home in the 2nd minute before Marcus Bansfield stretched the lead in the 32nd. Mickel Andrews netted for Beacon FC in the 39th. The competition continues on Saturday. (Zaheer Mohamed)