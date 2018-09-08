Two-faced GCCI walking and wining

Everybody know when a woman wear a thin skirt she underwear does show through. GCCI wearing a thin skirt, but de shameful thing is dem ain’t even wearing panty. Everything is clear for de public to see. When people question dem about how the oil company treating Guyanese with local content dem seh dem don’t care.

That is how prostitutes does behave. That question come up when the oil companies was giving foreigners work that Guyanese could do, yet de Indar bai didn’t care.

He even tell we how we must not talk too hard to Exxon. That is when dem boys realize that Exxon do things to him. And the oil company ain’t even promise to buy him underwear. The oil companies do so much wrong to Guyana in the contract. Indar never seh a word in condemnation.

When de American chamber of commerce come and launch the other day you would believe that dem come for married GCCI. If you hear nice words. De next thing dem had a reception—a wedding reception. Again GCCI tun upside down. Exxon planning to sue fuh bigamy.

When other foreigners like Hess and Nexen come and do as they please, the GCCI lips were sealed. Trinidad who been wid Guyana through thick and thin now coming, and GCCI behaving like a rice eater, barking at we neighbour. And dem boys notice that Trinidad only want to sign an MoU for cooperation on the Energy sector.

GCCI trying to tell Soulja Bai to put a halt on the MoU, instead of wanting to defend, safeguard and guide a sister country that in trouble, instead of latching on to TT for their expertise which would help us fight against the oil and gas thieves.

Dem never want to see de oil contract and this was since Jagdeo refuse to disclose it because he claim how it got confidentiality clause.

Imagine they want to see all the words in the MoU and determine how it will affect them. And while GCCI pampazetting wid no panty, Soulja Bai and he Cabinet tekking vacation. Dem put de country on hold. No wonder GCCI believe that it running de country.

Talk half and watch how GCCI walking and wining.