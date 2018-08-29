Corriverton Links edge NA United 1-0 as BFA/GFF Frank Watson U15 league continues

On Saturday last at the Scottsburg ground Corriverton Links made good their home advantage to edge New Amsterdam United 1-0 when the Berbice Football Association/ Guyana Football Federation/ Frank Watson U15 league continued last weekend.

Obadiah Davidson 70th minute strike handed Corriverton Links the lead after both teams attacked relentlessly but failed to capitalize on numerous chances.

NA United closest opportunities came in the first half when they missed an open goal and again in the second half when the upright was found instead of an empty net after an advancing Links goalkeeper was clearly beaten.

Links on the other hand had their fair share of chances with their best being a missed penalty in the second half by Travis Flatts which was awarded by Referee Colin Bowry for an infringement within the box.

On Sunday at the Esplanade Park, Monedderlust FC took on both Hearts of Oak FC and Cougars FC at varying times during the day to record a 5 goals to 3 victory in the first encounter and 1 – 1 draw in the second.

Monedderlust dictated most of the attacks against Hearts of Oak to secure a 2 – 1 first half advantage. Isan Flatts opened the scoring for Monedderlust in the 15th minute followed by Tyrone Delph in the 18th min. Hearts of Oak’s Job Fraser pulled one back in the 20th minute.

Monedderlust, upon the resumption, continued to execute more effectively over their opponents. A brace by Mark Alpha Stephney in the 39th and 59th minutes and a strike by Rhondy Cummings in the 64th completed Monedderlust 5 goals tally. Antwone Wright scored his brace for Hearts of Oak in the 49th and 65th.

The second match of the day between Monedderlust and Cougars ended in an exciting 1-1 stalemate after both teams, who gave it their all, scored on either side of the break. Shamar Johnson scored in the 5th minute to put Monedderlust ahead, while Javon Persaud struck in the 36th minute to draw his team level.