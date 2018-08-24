Attempted murder accused walks free after no show by complainant

A Blairmont resident who allegedly dealt his victim a number of chops about his body with a cutlass following an argument has been freed following the non-appearance of the victim in the Berbice High Court.

Thirty-eight year-old Lyzander Pospasingh called “Kevin” a labourer of Blairmont No2, Settlement, West Bank Berbice was accused of attempting to murder 29-year-old Michael Gobin called “Shark Oil”, also a labourer, of Blairmont No1 Settlement West Bank Berbice.

The incident occurred on 21st May 2017 at a rum shop at Blairmont No1 Settlement.

The man was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a Mixed Jury.

When the matter was called Gobin was a no show.

Following inquiries made, the court was told that a number of messages and summonses were issued informing Gobin of the trial, but despite all efforts, he failed to appear.

Following no case submission by attorney at law Tajenarine Ramroop who appeared for Pospasingh, Justice Barlow directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty. Pospasingh was also on trial on an alternative count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable. He had pleaded not guilty to both counts.

In speaking to the accused before discharging him, Justice Barlow said “if alcohol is what caused this you should never drink to a point that you cannot control your actions”.

The preliminary inquiry was prosecuted by Corporal Rochelle Mars and was conducted by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver in the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court.