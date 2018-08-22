Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today at Lusignan Golf Club

It’s here finally! The long awaited crown jewel of a tournament – the Crown Mining Annual Golf Tournament- for which challenges have been issued and fascinating prizes are in line for winners. Managing Director Patanjalee ‘Pur’ Persaud – himself an avid golfer and known for his “I love that winning feeling” – intimated that the company is delighted to continue its support of the LGC and is extremely satisfied with the efforts being made to bring golf to the forefront of sports in Guyana.

Crown Mining Supplies of 9 North Road, Bourda, Georgetown, Phone: 592-227-0001/0002, Website: www.crownmining.com, is an indigenous company of Guyana, and is the leading supplier in Guyana of high quality equipment, spare parts and supplies for small and medium-scale gold and diamond mining as well as the authorised distributor for several manufacturers. Crown Mining supplies outboard motors for government projects, NGO’s and military uses, and is the sole distributor of an international brand of outdoor motors – Parsun, registered in over 100 countries, and which was the official sponsor of outboards for 2017 World BYTE Sailing Boat Grand Prix.The company can help anyone interested in starting a mining business to do so for less than a million dollars, and in fact several new businesses have gotten their start through the help of Crown Mining Supplies.

This year’s CMS Tourney, which will be played on the Flights system, will tee-off at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 22, and offers that anyone who scores a Hole-in-One will carry home a brand new Parsun Outboard Engine! Additionally prizes are lined up for Best Gross, Longest Drive, Nearest to The Pin,Best Net and top two places each in the‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ flights. Flight categories are ‘A’ (also called the championship flight) – handicaps 0 -9; ‘B’ handicaps 10 – 18; and ‘C’ handicaps 19 – 28 for males, and 19 – 35 for females. Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud, a senior executive at CMS and himself an avid golfer, has issued a challenge to all golfers and cricketers who feel they can hit a ball a long distance to come test their skills against him as he vows to bring home not just the winner’s trophy but also the longest drive honours.

The public is welcome to come and view this tournament free of cost, and enjoy the ambience of the Lusignan Golf Club. The LGC is located within 20 minutes from Georgetown, turning off just before the Lusignan Community Centre, about 1 km off the East Coast Main Road and over the Railway embankment. The Club is open daily for play and clubs, caddies and coaches are available on request and prearrangement. The LGC is also offering FREE lessons and equipment to play during training, for anyone who wishes to learn the game.

For further details or queries or for a tour of the facilities please call 220-5660, visit Facebook lusignangolfclub, or visit the Club between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.