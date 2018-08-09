BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League Bakewell Funds top prize of $350,000

Gladstone Benjamin hands over third prize of $150,000

Business giant, Bakewell, provided the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement with an enormous contribution of $350,000 for the Top prize of the Movement’s inaugural Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which kicks off from 16:30hours tomorrow at BV Play ground in Republic Drive, Beterverwagting.

Bakewell, who has sponsored football for a number of years, appears to have immediately jumped on the opportunity to support the empowerment Movement base on their kind request. The Movement originates from the Beterverwagting community of which Bakewell has a thriving outlet. Bakewell joins the main prize contributors of Lloyd WP Britton Enterprise and Gladstone O. Benjamin (an overseas Baroian) who have respectively donated $250,000 for the second prize and $150,000 for the third prize.

The chairperson of the Movement, Latecia Stuart, thanked Bakewell, Lloyd WP Britton Enterprise and Gladstone O. Benjamin for their generous contributions, and indicated that their valuable contributions have significantly lifted the interest of the competition. Stuart also thanked the Guyana Football Federation for embracing and supporting the initiative.

Meanwhile, she alluded to the fact, that the financial benefits, give players an insight into exploring football as a career path. She

opined, that she trust, that the players take the competition seriously, and utilize the opportunity afforded them to gain recognition, to exhibit the expected high levels of discipline, to demonstrate their abilities and capacities for following procedures, and upholding rules and policies with dignity and respect.

Latecia Stuart indicated that as a means to an end, the Emancipation Cohesion League, will be monitored and controlled by GFF match officials. She posited that it is the Movement’s hope that the end product would bear a semblance of what is required and expected of players in competition at the highest level.

Tomorrow’s first round preliminary matches will witness a number of competitive teams battling for supremacy, with Melanie scheduled to take on Kitty in the first match from 16:30hours, Eastveldt coming up against St. John’s Basco Orphanage at 17:45hrs, the rural boys from Mahaicony confronting town boys, Tucville from 19:00hours, the experience players from Mahaica will fiercely tackle, the fast emerging talents of Plaisance from 20:15hrs and the home team boys, BV, would come up against GWI in the last match of the night from 21:30hours.

There will be three preliminary rounds, with the second and third rounds scheduled for Sunday 12th August, and Friday 17th August respectively. Sunday 19th August will see semi-final matches, where the winner of Group A, will compete with the second placed team from Group B, and the Winner of Group B, will battle the second placed team from Group A, for the coveted final spots in the Saturday 25th August scheduled finals.

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement encourages the general public to come out and help discover the emergence of new talents by witnessing and cheering on players via for recognition, cash and prizes. The Entrance fee for preliminary matches is $500.