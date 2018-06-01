Guyana strip naked before Guyana Gold Field

When de left hand don’t know wha de right hand doing kak does pass and advantage does tek. Dem boys remember de story of a man who go home by he neighbor house.

When he knock at de door de man wife was in de bathroom. She hear de knocking and wrap a towel round she waist and open de door.

She see de neighbor who ask she if she would drop she towel fuh $50,000. She shake she head and seh no. De man seh $100,000. She pause. Look around fuh see if anybody watching, and tell de guy deal.

She drop de towel and de man hand over $100,000. He then tell she he would give she $200,000 fuh some action. She agree.

De husband call later and ask if de neighbor drop home de $300.000 he lend him last week.

That is exactly wha Guyana facing wid some of dem foreign company. De gold company have to hire local people and services. Dem sign a contract wid de govt.

However, like de wife de civil aviation people don’t know that so dem grant an aviation licence fuh dew people to bring dem own plane and kick out de local aircrafts.

When de story expose de gold company come up wid an excuse to de nation that dem had to bring in dem own plane because there was too much accidents and incidents wid de local aircraft and operators.

However, de chief who got to issue de plane licence seh dem never give no reason fuh bring a plane. Dem never even mention or tell us dem have a local content obligation.

If that is not kakishness dem boys want to know what is. Dem boys seh fuh sure dem apply fuh licence fuh gun. Everybody know if you want a gun licence you got to give a reason.

But this gold company know that Guyana lef hand don’t know what de right hand doing so de company do wha it want.

Talk half and hope Guyana act fast or get put pun a chair, naked.