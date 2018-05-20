Some people silent and de politicians better listen

You ever examine de words LISTEN and SILENT? Some of us does listen and some of us like to remain silent.

Dem got a reason fuh that. De two words spell wid de same letters. De politicians like talk all de time and don’t listen, while de people does listen to dem and remain silent.

But not dem boys. From de time dem boys listen to something dem don’t know how to remain silent. Dem mouth tear and de whole country know that.

Dem boys was at Nigg Village, Corentyne, just yesterday fuh put down a Kentucky Roast Pig outlet. When dem arrive at de location wid de Waterfalls Boss Man dem get a shock.

Dem find de place under water. People house under water, too. For a moment dem boys thought de sea defence collapse.

When dem find out, it wasn’t so, was water from li’l rain. De villagers seh dem have to wait until GuySuCo pump out de water. Suh if is weekend you betta swim till GuySuCo pump.

One resident seh dem been suffering this thing over a year now. De man seh de PPP use to pump a lot. Since de govt change de pumping stop.

Soulja Bai, Moses, JoeShan and Willie controlling all de pumping. Dem boys want tell de villagers don’t depend pun dem old folks who running things.

Everybody know if dem try pumping at this age no water will be coming or going anywhere.

De Waterfalls Boss Man who trying to put down de Kentucky Roast Pig Outlet ask dem villagers why dem suh SILENT fuh so long.

Another villager seh when de PPP had GuySuCo going, things was better. Everybody was pumping like mad. Even de villagers use to pump.

Now dem old folks close down de factory and all pumping stop.

Dem boys did ask dem why dem don’t open dem mouth and mek de politicians LISTEN. Dem seh we are SILENT people and we will make dem listen wid our votes come 2020.

Soulja Bai could end up singing ‘Too late shall be de cry.’ After all, “life’s biggest tragedy is that we get old too soon, and wise too late.”

Is not dem boys seh suh. Is a man name Benjamin Franklyn.

Talk half and put a proper system to fix dem people flood problem.