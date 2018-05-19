Out of court settlements… AG should be fired, charged for Misconduct in Public Office

Former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall thinks that his successor, Basil Williams, should be fired then charged for “Misconduct in Public Office”.

Nandlall said this after learning that Williams wants him to be questioned by the police about the various cases that have been outsourced from the Office of the Attorney General under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government.

While Williams’ focus continue to be the fact that cases were outsourced, Nandlall’s concern remains that the State has paid billions of dollars in judgments and out of court settlements within three years under Williams.

Nandlall said that it is a total embarrassment that Williams is now looking to get control of his office.

“Imagine after three years of holding Office, this gentleman still claims ignorance of cases pending against the State. That admission alone should be the basis for his dismissal.”

Nandlall said that Williams’ utterance about the need for the police is just another distraction for the public. “He now has to come up with another distraction in order to divert attention from this abject failure.

“So after a long and exhaustive rant at a recent Press Conference, most of which consisted of recklessly inaccurate assertions unworthy of a response, he announces that the Police will be called in to investigate outsourced cases”.

Nandlall was keen to point out that Williams failed to account for his dismal performance in office over the three years.

“His modus operandi of blaming me, the PPP Government, the staff at the AG Chambers, both past and present, and even judges has not worked. The public has simply not bought into his story. As a result, desperation is stepping in.”

The former AG said that his successor’s string of failures seems to be without end. Nandlall said that Williams’ most recent failure is highlighted in the settlement of the Guytrac case.

Nandlall said that the Guytrac case has “exposed him (Williams) beyond redemption. He knows it. It was filed after the PPP left Office in June 2015. It concluded in 2017. It was a winable case. Yet he lost it. The contract provided for the lodgement of a performance bond by the contractor within a stipulated period. The contract further stipulated that a failure to lodge that performance bond would be a basis for its termination. No performance bond was lodged. The contract was terminated on this very basis. This would have been an unassailable defence, once put forward by competent counsel, yet the case was lost. This case commenced and ended while the PPP was out of Office, the Press and public quickly realized how clumsy it is for Williams to blame the PPP.”

Nandlall concluded that, “there is only one person for the Police to investigate in this matter. It is Mr. Basil Williams. The offence is “Misconduct in Public Office. If I am contacted by the police, that is the report I will make.” Incidentally, Misconduct in Public Office, is the same charged made against Nandlall’s comrade and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh. The same charged has been registered against former Director of the National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL), Winston Brassington.