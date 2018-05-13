GDF approved to spend $484M on purchase of 1970s aircraft

…Harmon defends decision, says they are like Rolls Royce

The Government has secured Parliamentary approval for an additional $484M representing final payment towards the purchase of four fixed-wing aircraft – two Islanders and two Skyvans – for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Faced with numerous questions about the purchase from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Friday, in the National Assembly, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed that the Islanders were first manufactured in 1976 while Skyvans were first manufactured in 1977. Both models are no longer being manufactured.

The Minister disclosed that the Skyvans, which were being used for troop transport and parachuting are being brought from Belgium through Liberty Aviation, an American company that operates from North Carolina. The Islanders, according to Harmon, are being purchased from Brazil who utilized the planes for passenger and cargo services.

“The Sky vans and Islanders are aircraft; people, who have them don’t sell them. It’s like having a Rolls-Royce,” Harmon stated to justify the purchase of the aircraft.

PPP Parliamentarian, Clement Rohee, pressed Harmon on the availability of spare parts for the aircraft given that they are out of production.

Harmon pointed out that while they are not being produced; there are many countries around the world that operate these aircraft and therefore spares are not an issue; training is not an issue.

“They are sought after aircraft because of the capability. They allow for short take off and landing. They allow for the use of the type of airstrips, which we have in Guyana; 90% of which are short type of airstrips. Therefore, these two types of aircraft are specifically suited for those circumstances,” Harmon explained.

The Minister stated that there are seven fully trained and certified engineers for the aircraft. Some of the senior engineers have about 25 years of service while the junior one has 12 years. Training, according to Harmon, was done by the original aircraft and engine manufacturers.

He explained that while the aircraft will be assigned to the GDF, other joint services agencies will have access specifically on matters of aerial surveillance. According to Harmon, the decision for the purchase was made at the level of the Defence Board

“They are being purchased with a national plan in mind and not just the GDF so most of our aerial surveillance are done jointly by the police and the army as well as other elements of the state, but certainly these aircraft were purchased with a national character,” Harmon pointed out.

He assured that the aircraft will not be used for commercial purposes and will not compete with private service providers.

An initial payment of $213M was made by the GDF to the companies. Some $73M was budgeted for the military’s transportation-related expenditure. Harmon explained that to fill the gap to the initial payment, monies were diverted from capital projects, which saw government deciding to scale back on buildings and water supply projects.

To cover the full purchase, Government moved to Parliament to secure approval for supplemental expenditure.