GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over cricket… Giddings all-round brilliance sinks E’bo to all time low – E’bo bowled out for 13 as B’ce win by 161 runs

Led by a brilliant all-round performance from 32 year-old left-arm pacer Erva Giddings, Defending Champions Berbice got their 2018 campaign off to a winning start when they crushed Essequibo by 161 runs at Lusignan yesterday in a rain affected GCB Senior Women’s 50-over Inter-County match which was reduced to 24 over per side.

Player-of-the-match Giddings scored an unbeaten 45 which lasted 46 balls and included three boundaries before returning to take 5-3 with her left-arm pace to crown a fine all-rounder display on a slow track.

An even undefeated 50 from 24-year-old National batter Ketana Mentore from 50 balls and decorated with three fours and a six, shared in a 111-run unfinished sixth wicket stand with Giddings as the pair joined forces with Berbice in a spot of bother on 62-5. Opener Sheneta Grimmond chipped in with a 23-ball 25 to rally their team to 173-5 in 24 overs.

Twenty-five-year-old all-rounder Mayon Boson, who was bowled by West Indies Pacer Tremayne Smartt for a duck to start the Essequibo slide, captured 4-23 as Essequibo were forced to include four players from the East Coast of Demerara and were bowled out for 13 runs as eight batters failed to score.

Last year at Everest against the same opposition, Essequibo were routed for an embarrassing 15 from 37 balls to set the record for lowest total in Female Senior Inter-County Cricket and yesterday sank to an all-time low, especially since they were beaten by over 160 runs in a 24 over game.

Giddings got support from left-arm spinner Diana Prahald (2-1) as they did the damage with the ball for Berbice.

On Sunday Essequibo were bundled out for a paltry 38 in their first game against Demerara at Bourda and their performance at this level keeps plunging lower and lower with each match.

Demerara will clash with Berbice tomorrow in the deciding game which will be played at Lusignan. (Sean Devers)