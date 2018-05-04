GCB appoints Stephen Lewis as Cricket Ombudsman

Attorney-at-Law Stephen Guyon Lewis, was yesterday appointed as Guyana’s Cricket Ombudsman by the Guyana Cricket Board. The GCB made the announcement after its Extra Ordinary Meeting which was held at the office boardroom. The GCB indicated that this appointment came on the demands to have a second cricket Ombudsman owing to an existing vacancy since Dr. Winston McGowan had relinquished his appointed position as Cricket Ombudsman.

Steven Lewis is a prominent lawyer, graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School, in Trinidad in 2005. Prior to his studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Lewis in 2002, completed reading for a LLB, Law Degree at the University of Guyana.

Lewis is no stranger to cricket administration, having previously served as President and Vice President of the Everest Cricket Club. His familiarity of the cricket structure in Guyana, gives him a distinct advantage in effectively performing his role as the Cricket Ombudsman, as he is expected to bring to the floor, a comprehensive knowledge base, ranging from his familiarity of the existing cricket structure of Guyana’s cricket, to his experience in negotiation and mediation and of course his expertise and experience in the area of law.

He also served as a member of the GCB Disciplinary Committee for a number of years and is already familiar with the rules, regulations and constitution that govern this entity. Mr. Lewis was also a part of the process that brought resolution to the Guyana Football Federation matter as a member of the panel verifying the electoral process.

The GCB hopes, that this move to fill the vacant position of Cricket Ombudsman will once again demonstrate their continued commitment to ensuring that cricket is administered in the professional manner with the GCB making vehement efforts to appropriately and/or meaningfully address the needs of all cricket stakeholders.

The Ombudsman would be responsible for verification of cricket clubs countrywide and then ensure that each county board has a properly constituted and run election by acting as the returning officer. Regulations and the rules of office are also to be drafted.

The two nominees for the post were former chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Cecil Kennard and Mr. Lewis, with Mr. Lewis winning the vote by a clear majority.