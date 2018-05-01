Worker tek Viagra before Labour Day

Today is Labour Day and is not labour pains fuh baby. Is de day set aside fuh workers who wuk all year round, to have some fun in de streets.

Dem politicians, year guh, year come does send out de same message. Every single year is de same message. All dem does do is change of de person who sign it.

This type of attitude and mentality got Guyana where it is today wid dem signed oil contracts.

If you read one you read all. Dem boys is de only people who don’t give you de same message year in year out. Anybody ever read this column on two different days?

Dem boys got a Labour Day message fuh each worker, today.

“It is better to be unique than to be de best. De best makes you Number One; but unique makes you de only one.”

De boss man see a unique leave letter de odda day. It come from one of his tricky female reporter.

She did not show up for work at her normal time, one o’clock but later in de day, she send in de leave letter.

It reads, “Dear Boss Man, My husband had headache early this morning and accidentally took Viagra instead of a painkiller.

“Since our maid is also home, I cannot come to de office today. Hope you can see with me.”

She write de letter wid a pencil. But dem boys remember when dem was small, dem used pencil. When dem get big, dem use pens.

Do you know why? Because mistakes in childhood can be erased but not now. And never forget, Past is waste paper, Present is newspaper, and Future is a question paper.

Come out of yuh past, control de present and secure de future. Dat is dem boys Labour Day message.

Talk half and live by every word. You gun be smiling every moment of yuh life.