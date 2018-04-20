GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Bank FA… Champions Timehri Panthers and Mocha Champs to bring curtains down tomorrow

Timehri Panthers have returned to youth football on the East Bank after more than three years with a bang and will be crowned the inaugural East Bank Football Association champions of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League, tomorrow at the Timehri Red Ground.

The Timehri lads have lost just a single game in their 10 matches so far and while they will love to end on a high, they opponent, Mocha Champs with three wins and as many draws along with 4 losses will also be aiming to end on a high by taking down the champs.

Ishmael Pulsarran with 16 goals to his name so far, three behind the leading goal scorer, Herstelling Raiders’ Shoran James will hope to play an integral part in his team closing out on a high and will have the likes of his Captain, Prince Forde (6), Neron Barrow (10) and Tywell Lovell (6) all in support of pushing for a another win.

Their goal average is a whopping +40 having been scored upon only 8 times their only loss in eth league coming at the hands of the 2nd place Kuru Kururu Warriors via a 0-1 margin on February 3rd, last.

Mocha too has boasts a positive goal average (+10) having scored 21 times and conceding 10 times. They are currently lying in the 8th place on 12 points from their 10 matches and win would see them up to sixth place in the 12-team table.

They {Mocha} would depend on the likes of Jermaine Harry (5 goals), Shemel Alleyne (4), Adoni Rutherford (3), Genesis Lewis (3) and Yohance Porter (2) to deliver their fourth win but it would be an uphill task against a confident Timehri unit.

The league kicked off on January 20th at the Grove Playfield where a total of 16 matches were played before the EBFA switched matches to the Timehri Red Ground where the remaining matches were played on Saturday’s and Sunday’s in the one-round league.

Swan FC ended third in their debut competition followed by Agricola Red Triangle and Grove Hi Tech in the top five. Diamond Upsetters, Herstelling Raiders, Mocha Champs, Friendship All Stars, Samatta Point/Kanville, Soesdyke Falcons and Diamond United follow in that order.

The league is sponsored by the Pele Alumuni Corporation based in the USA which signed a 5-year deal with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) last year for similar leagues in the nine (9) Member Associations of the federation.