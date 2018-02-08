Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tournament continues tonight Swag Entertainment win big, Showstoppers halt Sophia on night two

Latest update February 8th, 2018 12:59 AM
The second night’s play in the Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tournament got underway on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium with nine schedule matches. Out of the eight competed matches, Linden based Swag Entertainment notched up their second win of the tournament in as many matches with a commanding 5-1 demolition job of Albouystown A in the second game of the night. Shane Luckie netted a hat-trick to lead Swag to victory.
The first match provided an entertaining 2-2 draw between Kingstown and Buxton Diamond.
Game three produced seven goals; Showstoppers denied Sophia their first victory after edging past them 4-3 during round robin action. On the score sheet for the star studded winners were Trayon Bobb who netted a double in the 6th and 10th minutes, along with Dexroy Adams and Delon Lanferman. Akeem Jaikissoon (12th and 19th) and Dwayne Lowe (7th minute) scored for the losers.
In other results, Back Circle needled MBK all-stars 1-0, Albouystown B represented their community after the A lost earlier in the night and got past Broad Street 2-0.
Meanwhile, Nk Ballers settled with Leopold Street for a 2-2 draw, while Old Skool Ballers edged New Market Street 2-1.
Future Stars didn’t have any work to do and were awarded a walkover victory against Champion Boys. And in the final game of the night, North East La Penitence drew 1-1 with Alexander Village.
Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies are up for grabs in the tournament which is being held in collaboration with Legacy Entertainment.
The winning team will receive $400,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.
More round robin group matches continue tonight at the same venue.
Tonight’s fixtures are as follows: FEB 8, 2018 (DAY THREE)
Ol Skool Ballers Vs Rugby Team
Albouystown-B Vs MBK All Stars
Silver Bullets Vs Buxton Diamond
Tiger Bay Vs Alexander Village
Swag Ent Vs YMCA All Stars
North East Vs Hustlers
Nk Ballers Vs Mocha
Channel 9 Vs Champion Boys
Future Stars Vs Ansa Mcal
Sparta Boss Vs Kingston
Back Circle Vs Broad Street
Gold Is Money Vs New Market St
Leopold Street Vs California Square
Bent Street Vs Albouystown A
(Calvin Chapman)
