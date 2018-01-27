Enmore CCCC 10/10 Cricket tournament for this weekend

Latest update January 27th, 2018 1:54 AM
The Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club in association with East Coast Cricket Committee and D and E Tent yesterday
launched a 10/10 knockout cricket tournament for teams on the East Coast of Demerara. This new cricket format which will last for three weeks promises to be full of excitement and marks the commencement of the 2018 season on the East Coast of Demerara.
First round matches will be played tomorrow at Ogle and Enmore Community Centre grounds whilst second round, semi-finals and final will be played at Enmore. Cash prizes and trophies will be presented to the finalists and for outstanding individual performances.
The following are the first round fixtures:
At Ogle ground:
Match 1 (11:00 hrs) – Enterprise A vs Cavaliers SC
Match #2 (1:00 PM) – Lusignan A vs Mahaica SC
Match #3 (3:00 PM) – Ogle CC vs Helena #1 &2
• At Enmore Community Centre ground:
Match #1(11:00 hrs) – Golden Achievers vs Fairfield SC
Match #2 (1:00 PM) – Paradise SC vs Strathavon SC
Match #3 (3:00 PM) – Enmore CCCC vs Beehive SC
Meanwhile Better Hope CC will match skills against Good Hope SC and L.B.I will play Lusignan East next weekend.
All teams are required to submit a list of no more that 16 players that will represent them in the competition, prior to their first round fixture.
