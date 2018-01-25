Cops nab Baramita man in teen wife’s suspected beating death

Latest update January 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police have captured the Baramita, North West District man whom they were seeking for the death of his 18-year-old reputed wife.
He was arrested about 20:40 hrs on Wednesday night in Baramita.
Lorinda Thomas, 18, was admitted to the Baramita Health Centre after suffering from severe pains in the abdomen.
She alleged that her reputed husband had assaulted her during an altercation on January 17, 2018 about 9:30h. at Barama Line, Baramita, N.W.D.
She succumbed on January 18.
A post-mortem examination is to be conducted this week on the victim.
