Vendors refuse to evacuate unsafe Charity Wharf

The deplorable state of the Charity Wharf has been an issue of pressing concern to regional officials of Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam].

As the wharf continues to lean towards the Pomeroon River, officials are now trying to evacuate the structure, prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of all vendors. Sadly, as imminent disaster looms, these vendors are now refusing to evacuate the Marketing Centre.

Last Tuesday Regional Vice Chairperson, Juliet Coonjah, along with the region’s AREO and the regional Engineer, visited the location, where a consultation was held.

During the consultation with vendors, the Engineer explained that from a technical survey, the Wharf was leaning towards the Pomeroon River. He added that there are slippages of 9 to 10 inches.

The engineer further noted that the visible cracks on the wharf are widening – a clear indication that the structure is leaning further into the river.

From the discussions, vendors all agreed that there is a problem with the wharf, and that they all remain unsafe so long as they continue to occupy the Centre. Still, even with their lives at stake, vendors boldly told Regional Officials that they will not move until they can see the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, along with a technical team.

The concerned vendors, said that they have a number of questions for Minister Patterson.

“We want to hear if they gonna rebuild, or if they are gonna do extensive repairs on the wharf? Does the Ministry have enough money available so they can start the work as soon as possible? If so, when will the work start? Because we know these work sometime take as long as five years before they start anything,” were among the queries from the vendors.

These questions are a clear indication that most of these vendors are eager to protect their livelihood. For over 30 years, the Charity Wharf [Marketing Centre] has contributed significantly to businessmen and famers utilizing the facility.

Located in a strategic business environment, the Charity Marketing Centre is the first stopping point for Pomeroon shoppers. Still, continued vending can bear grave consequences in the future. The engineer noted that when constructed, the wharf was tied to the road.

Vice Chairman Coonjah stated emphatically, “Should this wharf continue going further to the river, it would be a complete disaster, since the Wharf will pull the entire road. If the road breaks away, we can be sure that there would be great flooding from the Pomeroon River!”

Coonjah noted that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was made aware of the issue since August 2017. She added that to date there has been no information from the Ministry as regards to the Wharf. [Romario Blair]