CWI Digicel Regional 4-day cricket C/Ships Rutherford (93), Reifer (85*) make T&T see Red Put on 169 stand as Jaguars enjoy 331-run lead

By Sean Devers

Half centuries from Sherfane Rutherford and Raymond Reifer and explosive knocks from Test batsman Shimron Hetymer and Anthony Bramble led Guyana Jaguars to 466-7 in reply to T&T Red Force’s 135 when the second day of their final round CWI Digicel Regional four-day Championship game ended at Providence yesterday.

The 19-year-old Rutherford made 93 from 133 balls with 11 fours and fours sixes and shared in a 169-run seventh wicket stand with 26-year-old Reifer who’s unbeaten 85 has lasted 164 balls and included nine fours.

Hetymer made 46 from 86 balls decorated with seven fours and a six, while Bramble took his tournament aggregate to 616 with a shot filled 42 from 31 balls with two fours and four sixes. Only Chanderpaul Hemraj (623) among the Guyanese batsmen has more runs that Bramble who also has 45 dismissals with the gloves.

Kemo Paul was unbeaten on 33 with seven boundaries and has so far shared in an unfinished 55-run partnership with Reifer to leave the Jaguars with a lead of 331 runs going into today’s penultimate day.

The last time these two teams met in Trinidad in this tournament Jaguars made 484-8 declared to win by an innings and 217 runs.

Off-spinner Brian Charles and leg spinner Yannic Cariah have taken two wickets each for the Red Force who toiled long and hard all day in scorching heat.

Earlier, Jaguars resumed on 116-1 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul got a leading edge to pacer Daniel St Clair for Charles at gully to take the catch after Chanderpaul had added two to his overnight 34. His innings lasted 146 balls and his demise left the Jaguars on 134-2.

Hetymer went after the bowling from the word go playing an array of big shots and at times tried to hit the ball two hard.

The young Test opener, when four short of a fifty threw his wicket away after hitting Charles for a six to gallop to 46, he attempted to go over the top off the next ball and was well taken at long-off to leave the score on 164-3.

Akshaya Persaud, who had a duck and one in his debut game in Jamaica, joined Skipper Leon Johnson and both batsmen played fluently.

Johnson, with 458 runs at the start of this round, elegantly stroked pacer Anderson Phillips for a well-timed boundary past mid-on, while Persaud, the leading run scorer in the last three-day Franchise league as West Demerara Captain looked very organised.

A majestic square driven boundary by the left-handed Persaud evoked memories of his elegant uncle former Guyana and West Indies ‘B’ team batsman Rabindranath Seeram.

Johnson hammered Imran Khan for four down the ground while Persaud edged a big drive off Phillips for four and followed it up with a gorgeous square cut next ball.

Johnson, trying to be ultra-defensive as Lunch was approaching, pushed forward to the last ball of the session from leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and got an inside edge onto his pad to be caught at forward short-leg.

He departed for 13 with Jaguars on 198-4 at the interval with Persaud unbeaten on 21.

After the break Persaud was bowled by Khan at 198-5 without adding to his first session score to bring Reifer to the crease to join Bramble.

Bramble got going with two sixes and a four off consecutive balls off Cariah and hit him for another six a few overs later.

While Reifer played the supporting role Bramble continued to bash Cariah to and over the boundary. He spanked the leg-spinner for a four and clobbered him for six off successive balls but when he tried to hit Cariah for another six the explosive Bramble was taken on the mid-wicket boundary to give Cariah his second wicket.

Sherfane Rutherford joined Reifer at 250-6 and both looked good and by Tea the pair had taken their team to 341-6 with Rutherford who reached his second fifty for the season with a boundary off Charles, on 53 and Reifer on 42.

After Tea Reifer and Rutherford Square drove Anderson Phillips gloriously for four and passed 300 runs for season but when seven away from his maiden hundred he was bowled by Tion Webster to end a magnificent innings and leave the score on 411-7.

Reifer, looking like a player who just returned from a Test tour, hit Charles down the ground for a boundary and soon got his 11th fifty at this level, while Paul, who scored the Jaguars’ first ton in the opening round against Jamaica, pounced on the hapless bowlers and found the ropes seven times in his undefeated innings.

Today is the third day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

SCOREBOARD

RED FORCE 1st Innings 135

JAGUARS 1st Innings

(overnight 116 for one)

T Chanderpaul c Charles b St Clair 36

C Hemraj c St Clair b Charles 72

S Hetmyer c Phillips b Charles 46

*L Johnson c Solozano b Cariah 17

A Persaud b Imran Khan 21

+A Bramble c Webster b Cariah 46

R Reifer not out 85

S Rutherford b Webster 93

K Paul not out 35

Extras (b8, w3, nb8) 19

TOTAL (7 wkts, 133 overs) 466

To bat: V Permaul, G Motie.

Fall of wicket: 1-109, 2-134, 3-164, 4-198,

5-198, 6-250, 7-411.

Bowling: Phillip 21-7-49-0, St Clair 18-3-69-1,

Charles 32-7-107-2, Webster 11-0-56-1,

Imran Khan 36-7-100-1, Mohammed 6-3-9-0,

Cariah 9-1-68-2.

Position: Jaguars lead by 331 runs with three first innings wickets intact.

Toss: Red Force.

Umpires: D Butler, S Crawford.