Slain Agricola housewife ‘did not get along’ with her alleged killer – son testifies

Donna Taylor, 55, the housewife, who was killed in her Agricola, East Bank Demerara home back in 2014, “did not get along” with her alleged killer, Abiola Jacobs, a former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank.

This is according to the dead woman’s son, Bertram Taylor, who once shared a relationship with Jacobs.

Bertram was called to testify on Tuesday, when the trial of Jacobs commenced before Justice James Bovell-Drakes at the High Court in Georgetown.

Jacobs, who is being represented by Attorney-at-law Adrian Thomas, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge which alleged that on January 31, 2014 at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, she murdered Donna Taylor.

Taylor’s bound body was found at the back of her Lot 16-17 Public Road Agricola, East Bank Demerara home.

She was found with her hands bound behind her back, a slit throat and a piece of cloth wrapped around her neck.

The mother of four was said to have been attacked in her bed and slain after she was dragged to her backyard.

The other occupant of the rented upper flat, Samantha Sabat, was subsequently found lying unconscious in the front yard. The British-based Sabat was a guest of the Taylors. She reportedly escaped by removing the panes from her bedroom window and jumping to the ground from the top flat of the two-storey structure.

Sabat, who had arrived three weeks ago from the United Kingdom, reportedly sustained a fractured arm and lacerations to her face and parts of her body. She had came to attend her father’s funeral.

Although Taylor’s home was ransacked and some valuables reportedly stolen, Kaieteur News learnt that a rivalry between Jacobs and Sabat, who are both known to Mrs. Taylor, was the motive for the killing.

A neighbour and the victim’s son found her body, with hands bound behind her back, in their backyard.

A post mortem later conducted showed that Taylor received blunt trauma to the head, as well as injuries to the neck and other parts of the body. Death was due to shock and haemorrhage.

The ex-army rank, who was Bertram’s paramour, was apprehended after Sabat, who survived the attack, fingered her as one of the individuals who forced their way into the residence and launched an attack on them.

During his testimony, Bertram told State Prosecutor Mandel Moore, that there became a point when his mother and Jacobs “did not get along.”

According to Bertram, on the day his mother met her demise, she and Samantha were the only occupants in the home. Reflecting on the day of the murder, Bertram told the court that when he arrived home, he saw Samantha lying in a chair. When questioned by Defence Counsel as to whether Samantha was conscious, Bertram told the court that he could not recall. He also said that he could not recall if Samantha said anything to him.

The witness told the court that he noticed several injuries on Samantha’s face and on one of her hands.

Upon checking the house, Bertram said that he observed that his mother’s bedroom as well as Samantha’s bedroom was ransacked. This trial is continuing.