RHTY&SC Cricket Teams launch 2018 Calendar of Activities

– Target 700 Programmes/Activities

The ten Cricket Teams and the Over-35 Group of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS on Tuesday 2nd January, 2018 launched their 2018 Calendar of Activities with the hosting of the first Pensioners Programme for the New Year. Led by Cricket Manager and Organising Secretary Ravindranauth Kissoonlall, the cricketers and the Over-35 Group members served breakfast, fruits and refreshments to hundreds of pensioners as they waited to uplift their monthly Old Age Pension at the Rose Hall Town Post Office.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS despite having its most successful year in 2017 was determined to make 2018 bigger and better. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS in 2017 successfully completed 712 programmes/activities under a wide range of sub-heading such as Education, Sports, Culture, Community Development, Social, Charity, Youth Development, Anti-Drugs, Anti-suicide and Medical among others.

The target for 2018 is 700 but the long serving Secretary/CEO expressed confidence that Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation would easily surpass that target before December, 2017. Foster disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was on the verge of clinching a major sponsorship deal for the Pensioners Programme which would allow the cricketers to cater for the pensioners on the first two days of the month instead of one while efforts would also be made to serve the Nigg and Whim Post Offices on a regular basis.

The ten teams “Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Metro Females, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division have a mandate of a combined 200 programmes/activities for 2018. Among the planned activities by the Club Teams are Annual Cricket Academy, Annual Republic Bank Summer Camp, Region 6 Teacher of the Year, Berbice Sports Awards, Youth Information Booklet, Mother of the Year Award, Father of the Year, Top Ten Grade 6 Award Scheme, Medical Outreaches, Evening of Music and Fitness Walk. The teams would also be hosting its Annual Awards Ceremony on the 16th April, 2018, where close to forty Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club members would receive over $2.5M worth of trophies, medals, prizes and special gifts.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS has released the names of the captains and vice captains for the 2018 season. Jonathan Rampersaud would lead the Under-15 team with Mahendra Gopilall as Vice, Chanderpaul Govindan would lead the Under-17 with Tyrese Sealey as his deputy, Kevlin Sinclair would be in charge of the Under-19 Male Team with Kevlon Anderson as his deputy while Shabeka Gajnabi and Uma Matadin would be responsible for the Female Under-19.

West Indies Players Shemaine Campbelle and Erva Giddings would be in charge of the Female team, while Kevlin Sinclair and Sylus Tyndall would look after the Under-21 squad. Veteran Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Member Major James Fraser and Kevin Sinclair are the captain and vice captain respectively of the Intermediate and Second Division teams. Long serving First Division captain Shawn Pereira would continue to lead the Gizmos and Gadgets First Division team with Clinton Pestano as his deputy. Ravindranauth Kissoonlall would serve as the Cricket Manager and would receive support from Club Secretary Hilbert Foster, Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu.